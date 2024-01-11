Hello friends, students, and podcast listeners!

It’s nice to have a fresh start. That is how writing on a new platform feels. Just like everyday life but two feet above ground!

For those whom I haven’t met, my name is Paulius. I am an English and Lithuanian teacher and the podcast host of ‘The Ink Well.’ Also, I run a project called ‘Lithuanian with Paulius,’ where I help foreigners learn my native tongue.

I am super excited to share with you my views on language learning, cultures, history, and writing. As a student of anthropology, I find beauty in varied backgrounds and perspectives. I hope that we will be able to share our experiences and learn from each other.

Cheers and till next time!

Paulius

https://linktr.ee/pauliusjuodis